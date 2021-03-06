Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck &amp; Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, New Jersey
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, on Jul 12, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
NEW JERSEY: US drugmaker Merck & Co said on Saturday (Mar 6) the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19.

"The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies.

The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.

Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

Source: Reuters/ga

