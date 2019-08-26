Mercosur trade deal gives EU leeway to pressure Brazil on Amazon fires: Heiko Maas

Mercosur trade deal gives EU leeway to pressure Brazil on Amazon fires: Heiko Maas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Aug 21, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

BERLIN: A planned trade agreement between the European Union and Latin American countries allows the bloc to exert pressure on Brazil to do more against fires engulfing the Amazon rainforest, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday (Aug 26).

"The Mercosur agreement ... gives us possibilities and means to exert pressure to influence things on the ground (in Brazil)," Maas told diplomats in Berlin.

A tract of Amazon jungle is seen after a fire in Boca do Acre
A tract of Amazon jungle is seen after a fire in Boca do Acre, Amazonas state, Brazil Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for blocking the trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur of Latin American countries to put pressure on Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

