Merkel - NATO needs to strengthen its defence capabilities

World

Merkel - NATO needs to strengthen its defence capabilities

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the NATO military alliance has no choice but to improve its defence capabilities.

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite meets with German Chancellor Merkel in Vilnius
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement in Vilnius, Lithuania September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Bookmark

VILNIUS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the NATO military alliance has no choice but to improve its defence capabilities.

"It is unavoidable for NATO to boost its defence alliance," she told a news conference in Vilnius.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark