Merkel - NATO needs to strengthen its defence capabilities

VILNIUS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the NATO military alliance has no choice but to improve its defence capabilities.

"It is unavoidable for NATO to boost its defence alliance," she told a news conference in Vilnius.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)