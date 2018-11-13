Merkel: Euro can only work if members meet treaty responsibilities

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the European Parliament on Tuesday that the euro zone will only work if all member states meet their treaty responsibilities as a deadline looms for Italy to re-submit budget plans to the European Union.

"Our common currency can only function if every individual member fulfils their responsibility for sustainable finances," Merkel said, adding that otherwise the strength and the stability of the euro zone were at risk.

