Merkel: Germany will accelerate plans to build LNG terminal

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany would speed up its plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal as Europe's largest economy seeks to diversify its energy supply.

Germany&apos;s Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Warsaw
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, November 2, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Merkel also said that Ukraine would remain an important gas transit country once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is built. Critics of the project say it will deprive Ukraine of lucrative gas transit fees and increase the dominance of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

