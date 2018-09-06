Merkel distances herself from conservative ally's comments on migration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday distanced herself from remarks made by the leader of her Bavarian allies, who had said "migration is the mother of all problems."

"I say it differently," Merkel told the RTL broadcaster when asked to comment on the remarks made by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU).

Merkel added: "Migration presents us with challenges and here we have problems but also successes."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr)