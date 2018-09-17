German government declines comment on report Merkel has decided top spy must go

Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided that Germany's domestic intelligence agency chief must go because she thinks he has meddled in day-to-day politics, newspaper Die Welt cited coalition sources as saying.

Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency, has come under fire after he cast doubt on the authenticity of video footage showing far-right protesters chasing migrants after the fatal stabbing of a German man.

The debate over Maassen's future has sparked another crisis in Merkel's loveless ruling coalition.

The coalition partners are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss Maassen's future. Merkel had said on Friday that her coalition government would survive the row over Maassen.

Merkel's junior coalition partners, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), have demanded that conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fire Maassen over his remarks, but he has so far refused to do so.

Die Welt said Maassen told a group of conservative politicians on Thursday: "Horst Seehofer told me that if I fall, then he will fall too."

