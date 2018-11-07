Merkel's Bavarian ally Seehofer to step down as CSU leader - newspaper

Horst Seehofer, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, will stand down from that role in the next few days but remain federal interior minister, a German newspaper cited several sources close to him as saying.

BERLIN: Horst Seehofer, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, will stand down from that role in the next few days but remain federal interior minister, a German newspaper cited several sources close to him as saying.

The sources told Die Zeit newspaper that Merkel's decision to step down as leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress in December had influenced Seehofer's decision to resign as head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) - a move he has faced pressure to make for months.

Merkel's CDU, Seehofer's CSU and the Social Democrats make up Germany's federal coalition.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Tassilo Hummel)