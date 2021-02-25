Merkel says COVID-19 variants risk third virus wave, must proceed carefully

BERLIN: New variants of COVID-19 risk a third wave of infections, and so Germany must proceed carefully so that a new complete nationwide shutdown does not become necessary, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Because of (variants), we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, from which a third wave may emerge," Merkel said. "So we must proceed wisely and carefully so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdown throughout Germany."

"AstraZeneca is a reliable vaccine, effective and safe," she added. "All authorities tell us that this vaccine can be trusted. As long as vaccines are as scarce as they are at the moment, you can't choose what you want to be vaccinated with."

