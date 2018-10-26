Merkel says Europe wants orderly Brexit solution, not debating other options

World

Merkel says Europe wants orderly Brexit solution, not debating other options

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Europe wants an orderly solution to Brexit and was not debating other options as Britain negotiates its withdrawal from the European Union.

German weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bookmark

PRAGUE: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Europe wants an orderly solution to Brexit and was not debating other options as Britain negotiates its withdrawal from the European Union.

Merkel also told a news conference in Prague that she would discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday the case of a German citizen sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership of a terrorist organization.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark