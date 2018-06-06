Merkel says expects 'difficult discussions' at G7 summit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she expected "difficult discussions" at a June 8-9 summit of leaders from the Group of Seven leading economies.

Turning to relations with Russia, she said she favoured keeping up talks with Moscow despite differences.

"Dialogue is always important," she said during a question and answer session with German lawmakers.

