Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell on Wednesday (Jul 10), the third time in less than a month, raising questions over her health.

Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.

But she attended a joint press conference as planned just around an hour later, telling journalists that her health was no cause for concern.

"I feel very well, there is no need to worry," she said, adding that she was simply still in a phase of "processing" a previous shaking spell, but that "there has been progress".

"I must now keep going with that," added Merkel, who turns 65 next week.

A source close to the government had said the cause of the repeat shaking was now psychological, with memories of the first incident provoking renewed trembling at events with similar settings.



The shaking on Wednesday was visible, although less severe than during the first episode in June.

On that occasion she appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming with military honours.

The first bout of shaking was blamed on dehydration, but a second episode struck a week later.

Just hours before she was due to board a plane for a G20 summit in Japan on Jun 27, Merkel was seen shaking when she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but her spokesman said she was fine and she later went ahead with her planned trip.

Merkel, who has been leader of Europe's biggest economy for almost 14 years, has always enjoyed relatively robust health.

Frequently called the European Union's most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, Merkel has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.



Were Merkel to be incapacitated, Steinmeier would appoint a cabinet minister as acting chancellor until parliament elects a new chancellor. This need not be Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel's ruling grand coalition.

A spokesman for the government said Merkel's discussion with Rinne on Wednesday was continuing as planned.