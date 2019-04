BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Theresa May for talks on Tuesday (Apr 8), on the eve of a crucial EU summit when the British premier is hoping to convince the bloc to grant her a new Brexit extension to Jun 30.

"The chancellor and the British prime minister will have an exchange of views on Britain's exit from the EU as well as on Wednesday's special summit of the European Council," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.