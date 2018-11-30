Merkel to miss G20 opening after emergency landing in Cologne

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will miss the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Cologne due to a technical problem, her spokeswoman said.

"We will not be proceeding today," she told AFP.

The Airbus A340-300, named Konrad Adenauer after Germany's first post war chancellor, turned back from the Netherlands and landed in Cologne because it was the only base with a replacement plane, the DPA news agency said.

It was met on the tarmac by fire engines, DPA said.

