Merkel to visit Macron at summer residence around Aug 20

PARIS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit French President Emmanuel Macron at his summer residence on the Mediterranean around Aug 20, a European diplomat told Reuters on Monday (Aug 10).

The meeting between Macron and Merkel, fresh from striking a game-changing deal for the European Union to raise debt for the first time to fund recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, is another sign of renewed vigour for the Franco-German engine.

Some European diplomats have said a reinvigorated relationship between the EU's two most powerful leaders could help bring new momentum to other stumbling blocks in the EU, such as a digital tax or US tariffs.

But others have questioned whether much could be achieved while Merkel neared the end of her mandate next year.

Macron has received only a few notable guests at his presidential mansion of Fort de Bregancon in southern France in the past, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

