Merkel won't hold vote of confidence after ally loses senior party job
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not hold a vote of confidence, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after her conservatives cast out long-standing ally Volker Kauder as head of the parliamentary party.
"A clear no," Steffen Seibert told a news conference when asked if Merkel would hold a vote of confidence.
