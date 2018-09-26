Merkel won't hold vote of confidence after ally loses senior party job

World

Merkel won't hold vote of confidence after ally loses senior party job

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not hold a vote of confidence, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after her conservatives cast out long-standing ally Volker Kauder as head of the parliamentary party.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a conference in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a conference about the equal living conditions between urban and rural areas in Berlin, Germany September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bookmark

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not hold a vote of confidence, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after her conservatives cast out long-standing ally Volker Kauder as head of the parliamentary party.

"A clear no," Steffen Seibert told a news conference when asked if Merkel would hold a vote of confidence.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark