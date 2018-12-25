Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -report

MEXICO CITY: A Mexican governor and her senator husband, a former governor of the same state, were killed in a helicopter crash in central Mexico on Monday, local media reported.

Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, and her husband, senator Rafael Moreno, died when their helicopter came down not far from the state capital Puebla, according to Reforma https://www.reforma.com/aplicacioneslibre/preacceso/articulo/default.aspx?id=1571020&v=8&urlredirect=https://www.reforma.com/aplicaciones/articulo/default.aspx?id=1571020&v=8 newspaper.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)