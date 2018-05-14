Mexican leftist Lopez Obrador opens 20-point lead in presidential poll

Mexican leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has maintained the leading position in the race to win the July election, opening a 20-point lead ahead of his nearest competitor, a poll by newspaper El Financiero showed on Monday.

Lopez Obrador, the former Mexico City mayor, is the first choice of 46 percent of voters surveyed while his nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left coalition, has 26 percent support.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Editing by Franklin Paul)