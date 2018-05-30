Mexican president again tells Trump Mexico will not pay for wall

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday repeated that his country would "never" pay for the border wall that his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump wants built to stop illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.

"President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever. Sincerely, Mexico," Pena Nieto said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump criticised Mexico for not helping to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States, and repeated his election campaign promise that Mexico would pay for his planned wall along the US-Mexico border.