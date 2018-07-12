Mexican president-elect outlines legislative priorities

Mexico's president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Wednesday sketched out his legislative priorities for the next government, including measures to remove immunity from public servants, including the president.

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The initiatives include plans to create a public security ministry and change the government's education reform, the leftist Lopez Obrador told a news conference in Mexico City after meeting with incoming legislators from his MORENA party.

Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1.

