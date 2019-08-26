Mexican, US officials to meet Sep 10 to evaluate migration measures

MEXICO CITY: Mexican and US officials will meet on Sep 10 to evaluate measures to reduce northward migration, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday (Aug 26).

The meeting will come shortly after a Sep 5 deadline agreed between the neighbouring countries to curb the flow of migrants headed to the United States, Lopez Obrador said.

"We're fulfilling the commitment we made ... we're doing well," he told his regular daily news conference.

