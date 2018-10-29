Mexicans choose to ditch part-built new airport in public vote

World

Mexicans choose to ditch part-built new airport in public vote

Mexicans have chosen to ditch a part-built, multi-billion dollar new Mexico City airport, the foundation counting votes from a public consultation said on Sunday.

Mexico&apos;s President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to reporters before casting his vot
Mexico's President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to reporters before casting his vote in a public consultation on the fate of a $13.3 billion USD Mexico City International Airport project, in Mexico City, Mexico October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Mexicans have chosen to ditch a part-built, multi-billion dollar new Mexico City airport, the foundation counting votes from a public consultation said on Sunday.

The vote, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, asked citizens if the incoming government should finish the ambitious but costly new Mexico City airport or upgrade a military air base to complement the current hub.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark