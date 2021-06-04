Mexico adds nearly 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 2,894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 216 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,426,822 infections and 228,362 deaths, according to Health Ministry data released on Thursday (Jun 3).

Separate government data recently published suggests the actual death toll is at least 60 per cent above the confirmed figure.

