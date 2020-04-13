Health ministry reports 442 new cases of coronavirus in Mexico, 23 new deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexican health officials reported on Sunday (Apr 12) 442 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.

However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

