COVID-19: Mexico surpasses France to become fifth-hardest hit country

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 30,366 on Saturday (Jul 4).

The latest figure propelled it past France to become the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.

"As of today, 30,366 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the laboratory have died," Jose Luis Alomia, national director of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, told a press conference.

The US remains the hardest-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil, Britain and Italy, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

