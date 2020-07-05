COVID-19: Mexico surpasses France to become fifth-hardest hit country

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
People line up outside a building during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in the city, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico Jun 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Henry Romero)
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 30,366 on Saturday (Jul 4).

The latest figure propelled it past France to become the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.

"As of today, 30,366 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the laboratory have died," Jose Luis Alomia, national director of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, told a press conference.

The US remains the hardest-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil, Britain and Italy, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Source: AFP/kv

