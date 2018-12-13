Mexico President says did not discuss border wall with US President Trump

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he did not discuss the U.S. administration's proposed border wall when he spoke with President Donald Trump this week about migration.

"We have not discussed that issue, in any conversation. ... It was a respectful and friendly conversation," Lopez Obrador told reporters following a tweet in which the U.S. president said a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada would cover the cost of a wall.

The two leaders spoke by telephone on Wednesday. Lopez Obrador said they discussed the possibility of creating a joint program for development and job creation in Central America and Mexico.

Lopez Obrador said he also discussed a possible meeting with Trump in Washington.

"He invited me. I'm also able to go to Washington, but I think that both for him and for us there must be a reason and I think the most important thing would be to sign this agreement or meet with that purpose," said Lopez Obrador.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jonathan Oatis)

