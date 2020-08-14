Mexico registers more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
Healthcare workers navigate canals before arriving to the chinampas, or floating gardens, to make tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Xochimilco, one of the highly contagious zones, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Thursday (Aug 13) reported 7,371 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 627 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 505,751 cases and 55,293 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: Reuters/kv

