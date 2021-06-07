Mexico reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

Memorial dedicated to people who died from COVID-19 in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO: A woman visits a memorial dedicated to COVID-19 victims and other deaths in Mexico City, Mexico, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 1,401 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and 50 additional fatalities on Sunday (Jun 7), bringing total cases to 2,433,681 and the death toll to 228,804, the Health Ministry said.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60 per cent above the confirmed figure.

Source: Reuters

