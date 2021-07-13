Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

World

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 11, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 per cent higher than the official count.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark