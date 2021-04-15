Mexico reports 5,113 new COVID-19 cases, 518 more deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government reported 5,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 518 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 2,291,246 infections and 210,812 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60per cent above the confirmed figure.

