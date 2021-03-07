Mexico reports 6,561 new COVID-19 cases, 779 more deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Saturday (Mar 6) reported 6,561 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 779 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,125,866 infections and 190,357 deaths.

Officials have been frustrated by bottlenecks in the vaccine supply and raised concerns that wealthy countries are hoarding vaccines against COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the administration of US President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of sharing vaccines with Mexico.

Mexico has so far administered roughly 2.7 million vaccine doses, enough for about 1.1per cent of the population, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram