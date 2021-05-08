Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 218,657

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 3,043 new confirmed corovnavirus cases and 484 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,361,874 and fatalities to 218,657.

Separate government data published in March suggested that real death toll may be at least 60per cent above the confirmed figure.

