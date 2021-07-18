Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 236,240 as cases surge

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Saturday (Jul 17) reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,654,699 infections and 236,240 deaths.

The number of daily new infections has surged this past week to levels not seen since February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 per cent higher than the official count.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine would soon be authorised.

"Good news: soon, very soon, the Moderna vaccine with a technological profile similar to that of Pfizer will be approved in Mexico," Ebrard said on a Twitter post.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram