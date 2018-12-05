Mexico's president says he will likely speak with Trump on migration

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will very likely speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in coming days on migration.

Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1, told a press conference his government is monitoring the situation at Mexico's northern border city of Tijuana, where Central American migrants are aiming to enter the United States.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)