Mexico says Canada's top diplomat to meet Lopez Obrador, discuss trade
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discuss NAFTA trade talks during a visit to the country on July 25, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
