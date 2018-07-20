Mexico says Canada's top diplomat to meet Lopez Obrador, discuss trade

Mexico says Canada's top diplomat to meet Lopez Obrador, discuss trade

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discuss NAFTA trade talks during a visit to the country on July 25, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada&apos;s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during the international Ukrai
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during the international Ukraine Reform Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2018. Martin Sylvest Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Source: Reuters

