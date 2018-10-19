Mexico says migrants in caravan should proceed individually as they enter country

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that members of a caravan of Central American migrants heading north should proceed individually if they decide to enter Mexico.

MEXICO CITY: Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday that members of a caravan of Central American migrants heading north should proceed individually if they decide to enter Mexico.

Speaking to local media, Videgaray said the Mexican government had been informing members of the caravan of their options for entering the country, adding that Mexico had sought the assistance of the United Nations.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; writing by Julia Love)