Mexico to host phase three trials of Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine: Foreign minister

MEXICO CITY: Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will host phase three trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by France's Sanofi.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval for trials of the vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram