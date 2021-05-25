Mexico to host phase three trials of Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine: Foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen in Paris
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MEXICO CITY: Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will host phase three trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by France's Sanofi.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval for trials of the vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

Source: Reuters

