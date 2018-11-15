Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence - police

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, a police spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti leaves federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES: Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, a police spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available, but police spokesman Jeff Lee said Avenatti was in the process of being formally booked.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)

