Mikhy Brochez charged in Kentucky court for unlawful possession of identification documents

SINGAPORE: Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, the US citizen who is believed to have leaked confidential information from Singapore’s HIV registry, was charged with the possession and unlawful transfer of stolen identification documents, the US Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday (Feb 22)

“The criminal complaint alleges that Farrera-Brochez illegally possessed and intended to distribute data containing sensitive medical and other identifying information,” the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Kentucky said.

“While living in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Farrera-Brochez sent links to the data from his e-mail account to several news outlets. He also sent e-mails to several government officials in Singapore containing links to the data.”

Farrera-Brochez will next appear in court on Feb 27.

Brochez made headline news in January when Singapore's health ministry announced he had leaked the HIV-positive status of 14,200 people, along with confidential information such as their identification numbers and contact details.

Brochez was deported from Singapore in April 2018 after serving 28 months in jail for fraud and drug-related offences, one of which was lying about his HIV status to gain an employment pass.

