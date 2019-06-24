Mild earthquake hits near Rome

ROME: A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Rome on Sunday (Jun 23) evening, the Italian geophysics institute said, with local media reporting it caused no damage.

The epicentre of the quake was near Colonna, a small city around 30 kilometres east of Rome.

There was no noticeable damage or injuries from the tremor, local media said citing the civil protection service and witnesses.

Many residents of Colonna and surrounding areas did leave their homes after the quake hit at 8.43pm (3.43am Singapore time Monday).

It was at a shallow nine kilometres deep which explains why the quake was felt even though it was of a moderate magnitude, experts told the Agi news agency.

Rome is not directly situated in a zone of strong seismic activity, but stronger earthquakes in the neighbouring Abruzzi region have often been felt in the Italian capital.

