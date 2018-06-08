Military operations against IS in eastern Afghanistan to intensify: US general

The United States is looking to intensifying ongoing military operations against Islamic State militants in the eastern Afghanistan province of Nangarhar during a temporary ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the top U.S. general in Afghanistan said on Friday.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced for the first time an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban, coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month. But that excludes other militant groups such as Islamic State.

"(Operations against ISIS) will continue, in fact will be even intensified during this period of ceasefire as we focus on ISIS," U.S. Army General John Nicholson, commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, told reporters.

