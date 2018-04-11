Military plane crashes near Algiers, scores feared dead: media, witness

Military plane crashes near Algiers, scores feared dead: media, witness

Russian Ilyushin 76 (IL-76) plane
In this file photo taken on Mar 4, 2004, a Russian Ilyushin 76 (IL-76) plane is seen at Moscow's airport. Around 100 Algerian military personnel were on board an army plane that crashed on Apr 11, 2018, near an airbase outside the capital, a military source told AFP. The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, which is capable of carrying around 120 passengers, according to the source, who did not want to be named. (Photo: AFP)

ALGIERS: An Algerian military plane crashed near an airport outside the capital Algiers, killing several people on Wednesday, local media and a witness said.

More than 100 military personnel were on board the plane when it came down near Boufarik airport, local channel Ennahar TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from authorities.

Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security officials and others standing in a field next to the crash site.

The tail fin of a plane could be seen above olive trees, with smoke and flames rising from the wreckage.



(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Hamid Ould Ahmed, Aidan Lewis and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

