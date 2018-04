DAKAR: Militiamen killed five park rangers and their driver on Monday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, the national parks director said.

The team came under gunfire around 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) while travelling to a base near the Ishasha border crossing with neighbouring Uganda, Cosma Wilungula told Reuters.

(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)