'Missiles' fired at Syrian regime military positions: State media

DAMASCUS: Some "enemy missiles" targeted the Syrian regime's military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo late on Sunday (Apr 29), the official SANA news agency reported, without identifying the attackers.

The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights monitor confirmed the firing of missiles, adding that "Iranian elements" were stationed at two of the targeted bases.

The Observatory could not immediately say whether there were any casualties, nor who was responsible for the missile strikes.

The report came amid heightened tensions in Syria after Damascus and its ally Iran accused Israel on Apr 9 of conducting deadly strikes against a military base in the centre of the country.

Several days later, on Apr 14, the United States, France and Britain carried out strikes against several of the Syrian regime's military positions, in response to a suspected chemical attack on the rebel stronghold of Douma, which caused dozens of deaths, according to rescue services.

"A new attack with missiles targeted military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo," respectively in the centre and north of the country, SANA reported, citing a military source.

In the Apr 9 attack, at least 14 soldiers, including seven Iranians, were killed in the strike on a military base in central Homs province.