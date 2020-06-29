Mississippi Senate votes to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

JACKSON: Lawmakers in the Mississippi Senate voted 37-14 on Sunday (Jun 28) to remove the Confederate battle standard - often seen as a symbol of the United States' dark racial legacy - from the state flag.



Democratic senator John Horhn said changing the flag would not solve the effects of the country's racist past.

"It is a big step, however, in the journey we are on to recognize everybody's God-given humanity and self-worth," he said.

The bill, which the House of Representatives had passed with a 91-23 majority vote earlier in the day, calls for a nine-member commission that would design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and does include the phrase "In God, We Trust."



Mississippi is the only American state to incorporate the Confederate standard on its official flag, after nearby Georgia dropped it in 2003.

The criss-crossed diagonal stars pattern was used by southern troops, including Mississippians, during the 1861-1865 American Civil War - the bloody conflict that brought an end to slavery - and for many it remains a symbol of the country's dark racial legacy.

"It is time for us to make the decision in 2020 as to what type of flag we are going to have to represent this state," said Republican senator Briggs Hopson, according to the local ABC affiliate.

State residents would vote on the design in November. If they reject the new design, Mississippi will go without a state flag until a new design is approved.

Votes in both houses of the state's legislature on Saturday, following weeks of mounting pressure and hours of impassioned debate, ensured that a proposal to immediately take down the old flag and find a replacement should easily pass in a final round of voting, with only a simple majority vote required.

"This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that's unifying for all Mississippians, and that's what we're going to do," House speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, told cheering legislators, the Clarion Ledger newspaper reported.

Governor Tate Reeves, who had sought to side-step the debate, said on Saturday that he will sign the bill into law once it passes.

Racial injustice has been the subject of a renewed and fiery national conversation in the US since the death in May of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

His death ignited mass protests and civil unrest across the country that has also led to the destruction of statues of former Confederate military leaders.

'SYMBOL OF TERROR'

Mississippi in 2001 voted overwhelmingly to retain its current flag, hailed by its defenders as a proud symbol of southern heritage and history.

"I know that when you walk into this building every day ... I would guess that a lot don't even see that flag in the right corner up there," Edward Blackman, an African-American Democratic lawmaker, told colleagues during the debate Saturday.

"There's some of us who notice it every time we walk in here, and it's not a good feeling," he added.

The push to change the flag has grown dramatically in the past week. A star Mississippi State University football player tweeted, "Either change the flag or I won't be representing this State anymore."

"I meant that," senior running back Kylin Hill, who is African-American, added. "I'm tired."

The day after Hill's tweet, the powerful Mississippi Baptist Convention, an association of the state's Baptist churches, called to change the flag's design.

As a groundswell of support grew, they were soon joined by state associations of real estate agents, bankers, educators and manufacturers.

Athletic directors and coaches from Mississippi universities have also urged lawmakers to act.

"I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride," country music star Faith Hill, a Mississippi native, tweeted. "But we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters."

But Governor Reeves warned on Saturday that changing the flag would not end racism or end divisions in his state.

Bringing the state together, he wrote on Twitter, "will be harder than recovering from tornadoes, harder than historic floods ... even harder than battling the Coronavirus."