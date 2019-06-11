Missouri's only abortion clinic to stay open after injunction issued

The only abortion clinic in Missouri will remain open after a St. Louis judge issued on Monday a preliminary injunction, ordering the state to make a decision on the facility's license to perform the procedure by June 21, a court document showed.

Women's healthcare and abortion provider Planned Parenthood sued Missouri two weeks ago after state health officials refused to renew the license of the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.

Court documents show the health officials said they did not renew because they were unable to interview seven of its physicians over "potential deficient practices."

The injunction issued by State Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer said the state must make a final decision by June 21 on whether or not to renew the clinic's license to perform abortions before the decision can be reviewed.

The state "must make an 'official action' in order for the petitioner to be entitled to review," Stelzer wrote.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the United States, with opponents often citing religious beliefs to call it immoral. Abortion rights advocates have said restrictions being passed at the state level amount to state control of women's bodies.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by G Crosse and Sonya Hepinstall)