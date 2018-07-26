MMA star McGregor makes plea deal to avoid jail time

NEW YORK: Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn criminal court on Thursday (Jul 26) to disorderly conduct, in a plea deal that allows him to avoid prison time over a New York brawl.

The 30-year-old, who is nicknamed "The Notorious," had been charged with multiple counts of assault and criminal mischief after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in April.

The frenzied attack injured two athletes.

McGregor pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct in a fleeting court appearance, and was handed a punishment of five days' community service. All felony counts were dropped.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA (district attorney) and the judge for allowing me to move forward," he told reporters outside the court, dressed in a dark suit and striped tie.

"I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans - thank you for the support."

Last month, McGregor expressed "regret" over the attack on a bus that contained rival fighters.

He had faced up to seven years in prison if convicted on all counts, and was released on US$50,000 bail following his arrest.

He was filmed lobbing a dolly through a window of the bus in a New York stadium at the end of a media event on Apr 5. The bus was moving slowly through the Barclays Center loading dock at the time.

The Irish father-of-one was also captured on surveillance cameras throwing a chair toward a passenger window of the bus.

The Irishman pocketed around US$100 million for the superfight he lost in August in Las Vegas against ex-welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather.

Their matchup was one of the richest boxing bouts of all time.