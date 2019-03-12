Modern airplanes 'too complex to fly', says Trump

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore, ahead of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Jun 10, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
WASHINGTON: As investigators probe the latest deadly crash of Boeing's bestselling airliner, US President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday (Mar 12) with his own explanation: modern planes are too complicated for pilots.

"Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly," he tweeted, adding that instead of pilots, the planes require "computer scientists from MIT."

"I don't know about you, but I don't want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!" Trump added in a second tweet.

"I see it all the time in many products," the president continued. "Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better."

Trump's technical analysis came two days after a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 aboard.

In October, a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.

Source: AFP/ic

